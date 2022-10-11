A chat with mayoral candidate Rick Shone

A small-business owner turned mayoral candidate says he will be a strong advocate for building a more vibrant, active and inclusive city.

"I think my first priority is actually looking at the leadership of city hall," candidate Rick Shone said during an interview with CTV's Maralee Caruso.

"Right now we need leadership that will bring the city hall and council together so that we can make the changes that we need to make, and we can actually take that action that we need to take on that."

He said beyond that, a major priority for him is addressing homelessness, addictions and crime in the city.

"I work downtown, every day I see the situation on the streets with folks who are homeless, folks who are stricken with poverty, I see addictions, I've also seen lots of evidence of crime and property theft," he said.

"That is, to me, is one of the most important things I think as a city that we need to deal with and really show that we can take action on those things before we can really do anything else."

You can watch the full interview here with mayoral candidate Rick Shone, and hear more on what he is promising to do if elected mayor.

CTV News will be conducting interviews with all 11 mayoral candidates in the lead up to the election. You can find more coverage on the mayoral race on the CTV News Election Page.

Election Day in Winnipeg is Oct. 26, 2022.