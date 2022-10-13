A chat with mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham

A familiar face at City Hall now has set his sights set on the mayor’s office.

Scott Gillingham has been a city councillor since 2014. During his time on city council, he chaired the finance committee and the Winnipeg police board.

In an interview with CTV News Winnipeg, Gillingham said he has the experience that is necessary to know what would do well in Winnipeg and what needs to change.

“Also, what we need to do to seize the opportunity to grow a stronger, healthier city,” he said.

“My current experience is really critical, and I believe it’s what we need right now in our mayor.”

If elected mayor, Gillingham pledged to raise property taxes to 3.5 per cent next year and introduce a one-time frontage levy.

He said it’s important to understand that just as Winnipeggers are dealing with the impacts of inflation, so is the City of Winnipeg. Gillingham said inflation impacts the city’s labour costs, material costs and the fuel prices it pays for buses and public works vehicles.

“Now I believe it’s time to invest in Winnipeg, so we need to raise revenue to make that investment,” the mayoral candidate said.

Gillingham’s platform also has infrastructure plans, including the extension of the Chief Peguis Trail and the widening of Kenaston Boulevard.

He noted that these are trade routes that open our economy.

“What those two projects will do – the widening of Kenaston and extending Chief Peguis – they tie directly into CentrePort South,” Gillingham said.

“CentrePort will be the next area that will provide the most jobs in our city.”

Election Day in Winnipeg is Oct. 26, 2022.