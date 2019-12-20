WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg resident Natalie Geddes may have a present for you, or for someone anyway.

It’s one of three stray wrapped gifts that appeared in a package addressed to her and delivered to her home recently.

When she opened the box, which had damaged and taped up in the mailing process, she found three gift-wrapped items, two of which had names on them that did not match anyone in her home. So, she took to Facebook to try to track down the correct destination and get the packages on their way before Christmas.

It didn’t take long to get results. Geddes says she’s meeting Friday night with the grandmother who sent two of the packages to her grandson. CTV News will be speaking with her about the search on Friday.

The third item, the cylindrical gift shown on the right, still hasn’t been claimed.