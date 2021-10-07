'A cool way to give back to the fans': Large collection of Dale Hawerchuk memorabilia up for auction; all donated by family
Dale Hawerchuk fans, as well as hockey fans in general, have the chance to grab a piece of hockey history as a large collection of Ducky's memorabilia is up for auction.
Classic Auctions in Delson, Que., has a collection of 43 items that people can bid on.
"It's a fabulous collection," said Marc Juteau, the president and founder of Classic Auctions.
Juteau said every item came from the Hawerchuk family.
"It is just an amazing honour to represent a guy like Dale Hawerchuk and his family who had such an impact on the game of hockey," he said.
The collection features everything from trophies and awards that Hawerchuk received, to signed game-worn jerseys, including Hawerchuk's 1987 Canada Cup jersey that he wore when on a line with Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.
Hawerchuk's son Eric said his family discussed the possibility of donating some of his items before Hawerchuk passed away in 2020.
"He just had just so much stuff sitting around, just sitting in a bin in a closet. Seeing all the love and support from his fans, it was hard to justify all that stuff just sitting there," said Eric.
He said the items that were donated are just a fraction of what they have from Hawerchuk, and while they still have many pieces, including those that are very important to their family, the family felt many of these items would be more appreciated by his fans.
"They're such cool items, it's a shame to not use them properly. I think this is a really good opportunity for any kind of collector or fan to have something that was his," said Eric.
"We just felt it was a cool way to give back to the fans and let everyone have a little piece of him."
He added that going through all the items brought back some fond memories, and he hopes the people who win the items cherish them and show them off for others to see.
Also part of the collection are three non-fungible tokens (NFTs), each of which honours a point in Hawerchuk's career.
"That's the first time that we have done these for auction," said Juteau.
The NFTs, which are digital artworks authenticated by blockchain to certify ownership and authenticity, include Hawerchuk being picked first overall in the 1981 NHL Entry Draft, Hawerchuk's Game 3 third-period faceoff in the 1987 Canada Cup Finals that lead to Lemieux's goal, and his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.
Juteau said the auction will be open until Oct. 26 and people can view and bid on each item online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation
The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Can an employer reduce an employee's pay if they're permanently working remotely?
With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.
Ottawa faces pressure to extend COVID-19 benefits set to expire this month
Many of the federal government's key pandemic supports are set to expire in a few weeks, prompting some business leaders to advocate for an extension.
Majority of Canadians interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster shot: Nanos
The vast majority of Canadians have expressed interest in receiving a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19
Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID.
NEW | 756 Alberta schools reporting cases of COVID-19, 54 declare outbreaks
Alberta's first list of schools reporting cases of COVID-19 since resuming the practice shows 54 have declared outbreaks of the virus, while more than 750 have reported at least two cases.
Canada faces wave of terminations as workplace vaccine mandates take effect: lawyer
Legal experts say Canada is facing a potential wave of terminations tied to mandatory workplace vaccine policies as a growing number of employers require workers to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Quebec Amber Alert ended after two missing toddlers found safe
Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert issued Thursday after two missing toddlers were found.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Province hasn't formally responded to Saskatoon's request for COVID-19 measures: deputy mayor
Cynthia Block, Saskatoon’s deputy mayor, held out hope the provincial government would grant Saskatoon city council’s request for temporary public health orders.
-
Flu shots will help protect heath care system during COVID-19: Saskatoon pharmacist
A Saskatoon pharmacist says getting the flu shot will reduce hospitalizations and doctor's visits and help conserve health care resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Moose Jaw police report death of inmate
An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in the custody of the Moose Jaw Police Service.
Calgary
-
Hospitalization rates decline as a result of restrictions according to Alberta COVID-19 modelling
New COVID-19 modelling for Alberta suggests the province has reached its pandemic peak for hospitalizations -- as long as restrictions such as proof of vaccination stay in place and vaccination rates continue to increase.
-
Young girl sexually assaulted at Calgary bus terminal
Police said the girl was waiting for a bus at the Calgary Transit terminal in the 11900 block of Country Village Link N.E. when she was touched inappropriately by a stranger.
-
Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licences for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen, 13, attacked by a man swinging a knife while walking home from school
A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a man with a weapon while he was walking home from school in north Edmonton Monday, an incident that was caught on camera.
-
Edmonton charity says it's in need of funding to continue feeding less fortunate
As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, an Edmonton charity that provides food for over 500 families and seniors experiencing chronic poverty says its program is in jeopardy.
-
Downtown jewelry heist leaves Edmonton police chasing thieves
Security alarms rang out in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning after a pair of thieves smashed jewelry cases and made off with some of the treasures inside.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Toronto woman cut off from family overseas during WhatsApp outage seeks new platform
After Bora Skenderi was disconnected with her family in Albania for seven hours on Monday during WhatsApp's mass outage, she started seeking other platforms to connect.
-
More than 80 staff at Toronto long-term care home suspended without pay after not getting COVID-19 vaccine
More than 80 employees at a Toronto long-term care home have been suspended without pay for failing to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, staff say.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
-
Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert now faces nine additional charges
The 36-year-old has now been charged with kidnapping his three-year old son, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm.
Ottawa
-
Derailed Ottawa LRT car damaged Tremblay Station platform, track infrastructure: TSB
In a report released on Thursday, the TSB said the LRT car "derailed near the middle" of the north platform at Tremblay Station, then proceeded westbound on Sept. 19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Fire destroys 12 townhouse units at housing development in Ottawa's west end
Damage is estimated at $6 million after the Wednesday evening fire in a townhouse complex under construction at the Connections in Kanata development by Mattamy Homes, near Canadian Tire Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
-
Police in Moose factory search for first-degree murder suspect
An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the murder of a man from Moose Factory First Nation, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
N.S. Premier reconsidering choice of non-Black deputy in African Nova Scotian Affairs office
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is re-examining its decision to appoint a deputy minister who is not Black to the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs.
-
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.
-
New report paints dire picture of Waterloo Region's affordable housing crisis
A new report from the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation paints a dire picture about the state of affordable housing in the region.
-
Unvaccinated staff at St. Mary's Hospital to be placed on unpaid leave starting Oct. 13
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener has begun issuing suspension notices to staff not in compliance with its mandatory vaccination policy.
Vancouver
-
Insufficient sick leave blamed for many B.C. care home outbreaks; premier asked about next steps
B.C.'s premier has acknowledged that his government's "stopgap" policy of three days' paid sick leave was not enough for workers trying to balance health and financial concerns during the pandemic.
-
B.C. premier praises opposition MLAs for vaccine advocacy in face of anti-vaccine constituents
In a news conference Thursday, Horgan complimented BC Liberal Party MLAs Mike Bernier of Peace River South and Dan Davies of Peace River North who’ve advocated for COVID-19 vaccinations in the face of anti-vaccine advocates.
-
Thanksgiving weekend to be the coldest in Vancouver in more than a decade
This weekend will be the coldest Thanksgiving weekend in Vancouver since 2008, according to the Weather Network.
Vancouver Island
-
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
-
Prolific graffiti vandal 'KHAOS' reaches settlement with City of Nanaimo
Throughout 2020, the city says that a graffiti tagger sprayed their moniker, "KHAOS," roughly 450 times on properties across the city.
-
Pair of orphaned minks released into wild by Vancouver Island animal centre
Two orphaned minks that were found in separate areas of Vancouver Island have been released back into the wild after being cared for at the BC SPCA's WildARC facility in Metchosin.