WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg nurse penned a poem to channel what she was going through while being a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emma Cloney, a registered nurse and member of the indie-folk duo The New Customs, wrote the poem following days of sleeplessness and anxious anticipation during the height of the pandemic in the province.

“I couldn’t sleep and I couldn’t quite seem to process everything that was happening, and as a creative person, with my other job as well as a musician, I just found myself so inclined to reach to a creative outlet because its been the thing that I’ve always leaned to, to help me express myself and get through,” said Cloney, who works in the labour and delivery ward.

The nurse said through the poem she was able to translate what she was feeling into something lyrical.

Once the poem was posted to Facebook it garnered thousands of shares and positive comments, which Cloney said she had no idea would happen.

“I did it for myself just to process through all of the things I was feeling,” she said.

WORKING ON THE FRONTLINES

Cloney’s work life in the labour and delivery ward has seen many changes since the start of the pandemic. She works at both St. Boniface Hospital and the Health Sciences Centre.

Like other nurses, she has to go through screening when she arrives at the hospital, and dons personal protective equipment throughout her 12-hour shift, including goggles, a face mask, scrub cap, gown, and gloves.

“What that’s changed is people can’t see us smile at them and this is traditionally the best day of somebody’s life and there’s a lot of support that’s offered one human being to another, a nurse to the patient, nurse to the family in my area of nursing and now there’s this very obvious physical barrier between us,” she said.

She said she’s also noticed a lot of fear amongst staff, as well as patients scared to come to the hospital.

THE REACTION

Cloney said the response to her poem has been entirely positive, but what really struck her was how many nurses identified with the poem and said it mirrored how they’ve been feeling.

This made Cloney feel less alone and guilty over the fact she did feel afraid, as she thought she was supposed to just put on a brave face.

Nurses weren't the only people who responded to the poem.

“I think one thing that really came from this is that people who weren’t nurses were responding to the poem, both posted by myself and posted by thousands of others, they were responding with their commitments to stay home. That just gave me such a deep sense of assurance,” she said.

A copy of the full poem can be found online.