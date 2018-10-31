

CTV Winnipeg





A familiar face has made its way onto a hockey card.

But, it’s not for his skills on the ice, rather for his unwavering dedication to the Winnipeg Jets and for his service to the military.

Len Kropioski, also known as Kroppy, died in 2016 leaving his mark as a diehard Jets fan and true patriot.

Kroppy’s hockey card is a part of the Upper Deck – Museum Collection series honouring veterans.

The card is one of the two being made available for free in a Singles Day promotion for veterans on November 10 and 11.

The second card is featuring Ronald Rosser, an American Veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honour for his bravery in helping rescue injured soldiers while injured himself,