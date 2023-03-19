'A feel-good morning': Pancake breakfast celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

World Down Syndrome Day isn't until Tuesday, but that didn't stop the Manitoba Down Syndrome Society from celebrating early with a pancake breakfast Sunday morning.

The fundraising event took place at Fionn MacCool's, 1582 Regent Avenue. Owner Jay Kilgour said he's always happy to host these events. "It's awesome, we love doing stuff like this," he said. "It's good for the community, we'll never truly be a local pub unless we do things like this."

Volunteers flipped flapjacks and served them up with syrup to the more than 150 attendees. Coordinator Susan Cearns said it's important to be inclusive of people with Down syndrome. "It gets people together and they get to know other people. It helps these young people feel like part of the community."

Cearns said there are a lot of misconceptions out there about the genetic condition that occurs in one out of every 800 births. "Having a child with Down syndrome is basically just like having an average child, but things just take a little longer to do," she said.

Kilgour said it was a bit hectic organizing the event on one of his busiest weekends of the year, but they got it done. "We don’t normally do breakfast, and it being St. Patrick's Day weekend we pulled it together and a lot of staff volunteered to work."

He said they would love to host again. "It's been a feel-good morning, and it's really nice to be a part of."

Word Down Syndrome Day is on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. People are encouraged to show their support by wearing bright and colourful socks.

More information can be found at the Manitoba Down Syndrome Society website.