'A feel-good morning': Pancake breakfast celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

The fundraising event took place at Fionn MacCool's, 1582 Regent Avenue. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News The fundraising event took place at Fionn MacCool's, 1582 Regent Avenue. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island