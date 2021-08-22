WINNIPEG -- A dumping of rain in Manitoba late last week was not enough to salvage the upcoming season for a popular ski hill.

Earlier in August, Holiday Mountain ski hill in La Rivière announced it had to suspend operations for the 2021-22 season due to 'unprecedented drought conditions' which impacted the resort’s ability to make snow.

Though parts of Manitoba received up to 114 mm of rain during a deluge on Friday, the Pembina River water levels are still far below normal.

"The River is down 8 to 10 feet, a few inches changes nothing," Bernice Later, general manager of Holiday Mountain, told CTV News in an email.

She said though the rain has improved fire hazards in the area, it has not had an impact on the resort’s ability to open come winter.

Later previously told CTV News the resort has a permit to use 17 million gallons of water from the Pembina River, which is used to blanket the slopes in snow for skiers to enjoy.

Given the dry conditions which have left the river flowing at exceptionally low levels, Later said they don't think they'll be able to make the snow this year.

The resort has said it plans to reopen in December 2022.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb and Charles Lefebvre