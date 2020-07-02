WINNIPEG -- After days of rain in southwest and western Manitoba, the Manitoba Infrastructure Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued an updated flood warning and high water advisory for the areas.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, who made the announcement on Thursday, said the province lost confidence in the dam near Rivers, Man. on Wednesday, and therefore made the recommendation that people and livestock be evacuated.

He said more than 200 millimetres of rain fell in some areas over the last 72 hours.

“The dam at Rivers is experiencing a flood of historic proportions, that is equivalent to a one in 1,000-year flood event,” Schuler said. “The water level at the dam near Rivers, Manitoba is at its highest level ever since its inception.”

The evacuations were for around 30 to 40 properties along the Little Saskatchewan River, downstream of the dam in the rural municipalities of Riverdale and Whitehead.

He added that anything in its path is in danger.

"So all the bridges, all the culverts, any infrastructure in the valley would be at risk," said Schuler.

He added that when the dam was built around 60 years ago, it wasn't expected to handle this heavy of water and flow.

"The dam is inspected monthly. It was just inspected in June and it was absolutely up to par to deal with the water flows that it was built to. I don't think anybody could have conceivably anticipated this much water coming at us and it came us at an incredibly fast rate," Schuler said.

Schuler is also recommending that the use of Lake Wahtopanah be suspended.

Schuler added that due to unprecedented flows on the Little Saskatchewan River there is a concern for a potential structural failure.

The province has also reported that there is overland flooding in areas across the Assiniboine River watershed.

Low-lying areas are expected to see flooding but water is expected to remain under flood protection levels.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Whitemud River and a high water advisory remains in place for the Spruce Woods Provincial Park area.

Schuler said crews are working in the flood-affected areas and staff are monitoring water levels and going over infrastructure.

He added this current flood situation is worse than the flood event in 2011.

When it comes to how this could impact Winnipeg, Schuler said his department will reach out to the mayor to discuss the situation.

"It's a courtesy right now. The City of Winnipeg is under no imminent threat. We believe we have the entire situation under control, as much as we can."

For those who are being impacted by the floods, Schuler said right now, they are the number one priority.

"Our number one concern right now is protecting people, protecting livestock and protecting whatever assets we can."