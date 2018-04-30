More than a quarter of vacant houses in Winnipeg were not inspected last year.

A new report at city hall said 28 per cent of vacant and derelict buildings on the inventory list did not receive an annual compliance inspection in 2017.

Six per cent have not had one for two years.

City staff is asking for a new fulltime bylaw officer to catch up on inspections.

The report said fees for non-compliance and boarded building permits would offset the cost of the new fulltime position.

It also said the number of vacant structures monitored by the city has increased since 2010 because of improved awareness, reporting processes and administrative efficiencies.