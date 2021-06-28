WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor says a fourth wave of the pandemic is coming, and is telling Manitobans to be prepared and get vaccinated.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said in the past season, the province barely saw any influenza or RSV cases. Come the fall, he said that will change.

"I think this fall we need to expect to see a resurgence of those alongside COVID and the Delta variant or another variant by that time," he said.

"We're unsure of what it will look like, but a fourth wave will be coming."

Roussin said he has seen other jurisdictions where the Delta variant—a more transmissible variant first identified in India—has become the dominant strain. He said it’s a concern here in Manitoba.

According to the province's most recent update on Saturday, 207 cases have been linked to the Delta variant. However, only five of these cases are considered active.

"We don't seem to see widespread transmission of this variant," he said, adding there is a risk it could spread and become the dominant strain in Manitoba.

"That's why we're stressing a fully vaccinated Manitoba. That's why we still have some public health restrictions in place, and we'll be loosening them cautiously over time.”

He said the province needs to be prepared for a fourth wave to make sure the health care system is not overwhelmed.

"We need to pay attention to this virus but at the same time, we've put ourselves in a position to continue our reopening plans as per schedule and even ahead of schedule because Manitobans have been getting out and vaccinated.”

Roussin said public health is working towards a post-pandemic Manitoba, but pointed out this does not mean it will be a post-COVID Manitoba.

"We're going to see COVID cases, we're going to see COVID admissions to hospital and to ICU moving forward," he said. "We're going to be living with COVID like we live with influenza and we're going to have to do whatever we can do to protect ourselves from those viruses."

Roussin said the plan is as more Manitobans are fully vaccinated to move away from public health restrictions, opting instead for public health advice.