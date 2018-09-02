One of the two corporate partners in the Hudson Bay Rail Line deal is sharing its future plans after the broken tracks are fixed.

A consortium of northern Manitoba communities along with Regina based AGT Food and Ingredients and Toronto Fairfax Financial Holding purchased the troubled rail and port in Churchill in a deal announced Friday. The mayor of Churchill said the deal would not have been possible without a ‘significant contribution’ from the federal government.

In a phone interview with CTV News from Regina, AGT president and CEO Murad Al-Katib said people will be on the ground making repairs as early as next week.

"We are going to be in a race against the clock for winter season this year. We're going to put an effort in to restore train service as quickly as possible” he said.

Al-Katib said depending on Mother Nature AGT hopes to have train service up and running before the winter-freeze up.

Parts of the line was damaged due to heavy flooding in May 2017.

Al-Katib said AGT is the largest pulse processing company in the world and ships food like lentils, peas and beans to 100 countries, and having access to the only arctic port in North America connected by rail is exciting.

"This is a generational project. It's is an opportunity to restore the rail service, and in addition to look at the development of a long term sustainable business model that's going to bring, connect Canada's natural resources and commodities. it's going to provide us another gateway”.

AL-Katib said the company is also excited about partnering with local and First Nations communities.

He said each community along the Bay Line and every First Nation in northern Manitoba has been offered an equity stake, but could take several weeks to sort out.

He said people from AGT and Fairfax plan to be Churchill on Tuesday to meet with community leaders.