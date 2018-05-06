Loved ones, search groups and Winnipeg police have been combing the riverbanks of the Red River looking for a missing boater this weekend.

Police say the boat with four people capsized late Friday night near the Chief Peguis Trail Bridge. Three men on board made it to shore. One did not.

Searchers are concentrating their efforts between the bridge and Lockport.

"We have some of the family and friends out here. We want to put it out there he was a good guy and he needs to be found,” said Kimberly Kostiuk with Drag the Red Sunday afternoon.

Friends have identified the missing boater as 27-year-old Brett Oryniak, a man loved by many.

Searchers desperately hope they can bring closure to Oryniak's family.

"It's very important because a lot of people want to know where their loved one is, a lot of people can't sleep at night not knowing where their kids are, especially a mother," said Darryl Contois with Bear Clan Patrol.

Friends say Oryniak and another friend met two strangers at The Forks who invited them to join them for a boat ride. They said at some point during the excursion the boat got water logged and capsized on the Red River.

Winnipeg police said Saturday the operator of the boat was found to be intoxicated.

They said after consulting with RCMP and multiple emergency response teams, it's believed the missing man did not survive. Family was notified, police said.

"Due to the water conditions if the male has not been located, that's it's very likely that he is still in the water, which means he has not survived the accident," said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

Kevin Tordiffe is with the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba. He said there are a lot of risks when it comes to boating at this time of year.

“The water flows are faster, there's a little more volume and in the springtime debris is a risk, as its been washing down from upstream," Tordiffe said Sunday.

Fundraising efforts are underway to help find Oryniak.

Searchers also hope people with boats can join them to cover the water and riverbank in better detail.

BOAT OPERATOR ARRESTED

Winnipeg police said the 24-year-old old man operating the boat was arrested for impaired causing death, and released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with information or footage of the boaters is asked to contact investigators

Police said they plan to evaluate sending out dive teams Monday morning.