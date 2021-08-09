WINNIPEG -- Childcare for Manitoba families will soon cost $10 a day.

Manitoba announced a bilateral childcare funding agreement with the federal government Monday morning that would help lower the cost of child care in the province.

“This is a good news deal for kids and it’s good news for early learning childcare educators and providers,” Manitoba Minister of Families Rochelle Squires said. “And it will be a critical piece in our economic recovery from the pandemic, in particular helping support more women than ever get back to work.”

Officials, including Federal Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Ahmed Hussen, joined Squires for the announcement at the Portage Avenue YMCA-YWCA.

“Our vision for early learning and childcare is big and ambitious, but if we tell our own kids to dream big, we need to lead by example,” Minister Hussen said. “Today’s historic agreement with Manitoba is another important step on the path to ensuring all families have access to high-quality, affordable, and inclusive childcare.”

By the end of 2022, Manitoba families will see a 50 per cent reduction in average parent fees for children up to six years old. In 2023, the agreement will support an average of $10 a day for regulated childcare spaces in Manitoba.

“I am pleased we were able to negotiate an agreement with the federal government that recognizes the realities of working families here in Manitoba,” Minister Squires said.

The agreement will also create 23,000 new full-time regulated care spaces by 2026 in not-for-profit public childcare operations, as well as in family-based childcare.

Squires said the provincial government is also committed to raising wages for childcare providers.

“When I’ve travelled around the province and talked to early learning and childcare providers, the biggest challenge that they tell me they’re facing is recruitment and retention.”

Squires said the province will set a “floor for the salary” of about $25 an hour, which will come into effect in the next fiscal year.

The federal government is committing more than $1.2 billion over the next five years, which will also fund critical services for families and children, and create more jobs in early childhood education. It will also support an inclusive system for children with disabilities and those needing additional support.

Hussen said aside from creating additional high-quality childcare spaces, the federal government wants to ensure spaces are, “culturally appropriate and relevant to children of all backgrounds.”

In its last budget, the Trudeau government committed to a $30 billion, coast-to-coast, $10-a-day childcare program.

The federal Conservatives criticized the announcement, saying the Liberals have consistently broken childcare promises.

In a statement to CTV News, Raquel Dancho, Conservative Shadow Minister for Future Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, said, in part:

“Trudeau waited six years into his mandate to make these announcements on child care and it’s no surprise that this comes before a possible election.”

Last week, the federal government signed a similar agreement with Quebec, providing $6 billion over five years.