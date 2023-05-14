'A great entry point into the art world': The art on display from Louis Riel School Division students

Hundreds of young Winnipeg artists had their work on display this weekend as the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) hosted its annual student art show at St. Vital Centre.

Arts in Action 2023 began Thursday morning and ran all weekend long, with paintings, sculptures, and other works of art showcased throughout the mall.

A total of 34 schools took part in the show. LRSD events and communications coordinator Mackayla Essery said some of the art was taken from students' work throughout the school year. Other pieces were created specifically for the exhibition.

"The task for students was really to explore human's interactions with our environment," said Essery. "We're also looking into social environments, technological environments, and how we as humans interact with all of that."

Essery said for a lot of students, it was their first opportunity to have their artwork displayed. "For a lot of them – especially the students in our high schools - this is a great entry point into the art world," she added.

Some students were even able to profit from their work, as interested parties negotiated a fair price and purchased art at the show. Other pieces will be brought home by students. Essery said some teachers have hung on to their favourite pieces over the years.

"(At) the Louis Riel Arts and Technology Centre, the teacher actually keeps all the cakes and chocolate sculptures for years to come," she said.

The show will return next year. Essery said it's a great way for students to interact with and get to know the community.

"A lot of times when we think of art we just like to do it," she said. "But there is meaning behind it, there is thought behind it, strategy behind it. And so getting to dissect that a little bit more is a really good learning opportunity for our students."