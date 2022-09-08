'A great sense of loss': Manitobans share tributes and memories of Queen Elizabeth II
Manitobans are sending tributes and memories from across the province in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
It was announced Thursday afternoon that Queen Elizabeth II – the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952 – has died at the age of 96.
"Today’s news from Balmoral Castle is deeply saddening. Her Late Majesty was a stoic but reassuring source of stability in an ever-changing world, and was connected to the people of Manitoba," Manitoba's Premier Heather Stefanson said in a post on social media.
Stefanson said she met the Queen during one of her visits to Manitoba, and said the Queen's dignity and grace is a memory she will cherish.
Manitoba's Lieutenant-Governor Janice C. Filmon said the Queen made many personal connections during her six visits to Manitoba.
"Her Majesty enjoyed a wonderful relationship with all of the people of Manitoba, during her six visits to our province. She spent time in communities large and small throughout our province, making numerous lasting personal connections," Filmon said in a statement.
"I share with all Canadians, and the other peoples of the Commonwealth, a great sense of loss on her passing."
IN PICTURES: A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Manitoba over the years
Filmon and Stefanson signed a book of condolences at the Manitoba Legislature to mark the Queen's passing.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said Winnipeggers are grieving the only monarch most have ever known.
"In her famous speech on the occasion of her 21st birthday, she promised that 'my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service', and she kept this promise with perfect fidelity," Bowman said in a statement.
"It is the end of an era; but, more than that, it is a time when we remember the special dignity, unfailing kindness, and spirit of quiet encouragement which The Queen personified throughout her long and illustrious reign."
He passed on his condolences to the new King, and all members of the Royal Family.
READ MORE: The first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
"It just kind of made me sad to think that, you know, she's no longer with us. That glorious reign that she had is over," royal watcher Jodi Maxwell-Lee told CTV News shortly after hearing the news.
Maxwell-Lee was a young girl when she got to meet Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Manitoba in 1984. She was in Dauphin at the time, and Maxwell-Lee said she was able to make her way to the front of the crowd to see the Queen.
"She stopped and she looked at me and she said hello," she recalled, the memories faded over time but still treasured, of the Queen asking her where she was from and what her parents did for a living.
"As I got older and realized the significance of who she is, it's really quite amazing that I actually spoke to her."
Maxwell-Lee said she has been a fan of the Royal Family ever since, and received a letter from the Queen during her Jubilee Celebration.
The Health Sciences Centre took to Twitter sharing memories of the Queen's previous visits to the hospital during her stop in Winnipeg in July 1970.
Tina Jones, chairperson of the Health Sciences Centre Foundation, was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Medal, which celebrates Canadians dedicated to family, community and country. She said the honour has been much more humbling given the news of the Queen's death.
"The Queen is an inspiration to many people and her leadership over 70 years may never happen again. To receive a Platinum Jubilee Medal on behalf of the Queen. It absolutely has to be the most important award I will receive in my lifetime," she said. "I'm kind of speechless about it."
Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport also shared some memories of the Queen's most recent visit to Winnipeg.
"With great sadness, we mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the first passenger to travel through Winnipeg Richardson International Airport’s terminal before its official opening in July 2010," a tweet from the airport's official Twitter account reads.
The airport said during her visit, the Queen placed a letter and a gift to Manitoba youth in a time capsule. It is currently on display inside the airport.
CTV News will update this story.
