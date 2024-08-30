'A great way of increasing presence': Chambers wanting to change look of police cruisers

A push is on at city hall to make police more visible on the streets, by giving their cars a makeover.

Police cruisers have been the standard black and white since 2010, but now Coun. Markus Chambers wants to spruce things up with a pilot project, partially inspired by the United Kingdom and Barrie, Ont.

"It's a great way of increasing presence. Let's those that are up to no good in our communities know police are present in our community," said Chambers.

He wants a small number of vehicles to be overhauled with a checkered pattern of brighter colours that would be hard to miss.

"It activates the rods and cones, for those who are optometrists you know what I'm talking about, that allows people to see (the vehicles) even out of the periphery."

A 2022 pilot project in Barrie saw vehicles go to a lime green-yellow and blue checkered pattern.

It eventually led to all their vehicles changing.

"It is seen as more approachable, more visible by the community," said Jennett Mays with the Barrie Police Service.

Officials in Barrie say the vehicles are more noticeable from longer distances and may deter criminals.

What also may be a selling feature for Winnipeg is the vehicles would be easier to see in bad weather.

"These squares are retro-reflective, so they are much more visible in all sorts of weather – in rainy weather and snowy weather."

The cost for the pilot project isn't known yet, but Chambers said he'd like to do it within the existing budget.

He plans on bringing a report forward with cost estimates.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the Winnipeg Police Service for comment, but hasn't heard back.