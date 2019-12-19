WINNIPEG -- The family of Hunter Haze Smith-Straight are planning to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to get a headstone.

The three-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in early November.

Daniel Jensen, who was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Hunter’s mother, has been charged with second-degree murder.

“Thank you to anyone that can donate, it would mean a lot,” said Hunter’s aunt, Bianca Smith.

Smith added it has been hard, especially with the holidays just around the corner.

“I didn’t even want to put up a Christmas tree, but I did and for my star I have Hunter’s picture on top of the tree,” said Smith.

(Supplied image.)

“It’s not easy, I still have my weak points and every day is still hard, I still cry, it’s still fresh in my mind that he is not here with us.”

Smith said they haven’t picked out a headstone yet, so they aren’t sure about the exact cost, but any leftover money from Hunter’s funeral will go towards the headstone and the family has also reached out to Winnipeg police to see if it will donate.

Daniel Jensen is facing several charges related to the stabbing including murder.