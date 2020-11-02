WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg in October.

A historic, 116-year-old building has hit Winnipeg’s real estate market, and it is a residence unlike anything else in Winnipeg.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen reports.

This report was first published on Oct. 14, 2020.

Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer announced the Winnipeg Metro Region will be moving to code red on the pandemic response system.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

This report was first published on Oct. 30, 2020.

In a last-minute change to COVID-19 restrictions in Winnipeg, the province has confirmed beverage rooms will no longer need to close.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

This report was first published on Oct. 19, 2020.

After more than 90 years, the Hudson’s Bay Company will be closing its 'landmark' Downtown Winnipeg location in February 2021 amid shifting consumer behaviours and changes to how and where people shop.

CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Danton Unger report.

This report was first published on Oct. 2, 2020.

A 72-year-old woman from Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Manitoba is speaking out about racism in the health-care system following a trip to a Winnipeg hospital.

CTV’s Josh Crabb reports.

This report was first published on Oct. 16, 2020.