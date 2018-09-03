A Winnipeg dog owner is speaking out about a brazen and bloody attack caught by security cameras that left his 7-year-old bullmastiff Cooter seriously wounded.

Mark Eskow said he went out for dinner Friday night and left his dog in his North End yard which is surrounded by a fence as per usual.

When he returned home around 9:15 p.m., he discovered Cooter’s face had a deep cut.

“I saw a horrid scene, tones of blood,” said Eskow

Eskow said he immediately put Cooter in his truck and rushed him to a veterinary hospital where he was stitched up.

At the hospital he became more disturbed when he looked at the footage from his security cameras connect to his mobile phone to see what transpired.

“While we were gone, a group of people, one on a bike came by and Cooter started barking.”

Eskow said he then saw a male on the bike put on a mask and gloves before watching the attack unfold.

“Pulled out a foot long knife out of his pocket from his shorts and put his backpack back on, rode up to my fence,” said Eskow.

“Slashed my dog, right through the top of his nose, through his nostril, right to his teeth and then immediately rode away on his bike as fast as he could,” he said.

Eskow said the other people on foot stood in the back lane and watched the incident.

“Nobody tried to stop him.”

Winnipeg police said members of the major crimes unit are investigating what happened as a serious assault.

Police said anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Warning to other dog owners

Eskow said he’s had Cooter for seven years, since he was a puppy.

He wants to prevent another attack from happening to anyone else.

“It’s heartbreaking ... Luckily my dog came home.”

“Who knows what’s going to happen to the next dog or the next three dogs … “Who leaves home with a weapon and a disguise?”

“I don’t think he left home targeting my dog, but I guess he came down the lane, my dog barked at him, wanted to tach him a lesson and that’s what he did.”

Eskow said the vet bill cost around $1100. He said he’s had a lot of support from friends and the wider community, and some have offered to help pay the bill.

“I’m just glad he’s alive,” he said. “He protects me, but I have to protect him too.”