A frantic search for a missing Manitoba woman ended with relief in Winnipeg Saturday.

20-year-old Amber Mann was reported missing to police on Thursday.

Mann's family and friends travelled from Beausejour to Winnipeg to look for her Saturday morning, after her mother, Georgette Murphy, said she hadn’t been in contact with her for two weeks.



Mother worried for missing woman's well-being

Based on phone calls and online tips, people fanned out across the city trying to retrace Mann's footsteps on the last day she had been spotted.

Murphy said ultimately a tip about her daughter near a coffee restaurant panned out, and she was located.

“It was a huge relief. I know she's not okay, but she's alive and safe,” said Murphy.

“This morning when I woke up, I didn't think that [we would find her]. I had hope we would find her, but I didn't think we actually would.”

Winnipeg police confirm with CTV News Mann has been located.