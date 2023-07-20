'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Winnipeg Centre Member of Parliament Leah Gazan has filed a submission with the UN's special rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples over what she calls a failure by both the provincial and federal governments.
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson has stood by her decision to not search Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg for the bodies of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris, citing safety concerns for those involved in the search.
Gazan first told the UN rapporteur about the issue back in February, and sent another report on July 19. The rapporteur's role is to monitor and raise awareness about Canadian Indigenous human rights issues around the world.
Gazan said she brought the UN representative up to speed on what's been happening over the last few weeks. "I spoke about the chain of events that have occurred to date, the fact that the families are now pawns in a jurisdictional dispute," Gazan said.
"The fact that the province of Manitoba has refused to (search) the landfill, I'm hoping that they'll change their position," she added.
Protestors blocked off the Brady Road Landfill entrance for 12 days after Stefanson announced the landfill search would not happen. The blockade was taken down July 18 by the City of Winnipeg, but MMIWG advocates say they will remain camped on the side of the road until the Prairie Green Landfill is searched.
Gazan wants the federal government to intervene, saying it has international human rights obligations it must uphold.
"This is part of being a participant at the UN and being a member of the international community," she said. "They have an obligation to uphold minimum human rights including in this case, and I'm just calling on the government to follow the rule of law."
Gazan is calling on all levels of government to work together and pay for the landfill search.
"This is a human rights matter at the end of the day. They have legal obligations, international obligations," she said.
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said he understands the victims' families advocating for further action, but maintained Thursday that the province would not move forward with the search.
"The provincial government has to consider all families, and has to consider what the risk is for the families and for those who might be doing a search on an industrial landfill site," said Goertzen.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
Top-secret security committee reports challenges accessing information from government
One of the committees tapped by the prime minister to look into the state of foreign interference in Canada says it is still experiencing significant hurdles accessing information from various government departments.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Strong support for Team Canada as fans gather to cheer on the players in their opening World Cup match
As Team Canada heads into its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Canadians are there to offer their support and cheer on the players.
In a nod to Oppenheimer's legacy, U.S. officials vow to prioritize cleanup at nuclear lab
The price tag for cleaning up waste from the once top-secret Manhattan Project and subsequent Cold War-era nuclear research at Los Alamos National Laboratory has more than doubled in the last seven years, and independent federal investigators say federal officials will have to do better to track costs and progress.
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
New book explains how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies
A new book from a University of Toronto professor explores how human brains are predisposed to believe conspiracy theories and political lies.
Regina
-
Consulting experts question why issues of sexism left out of Experience Regina independent review
One week after REAL released the findings of an independent review into its controversial Experience Regina campaign, some policy and consulting experts are still left with questions.
-
'Able to connect to something': local artist creates mural showcasing prairie scenery
A mural depicting a diverse group of bus passengers taking in some prairie scenery has been created on the side of the Revera Renaissance Retirement Home.
-
Sask. woman part of international study seeking to improve healthcare for those with brain injuries
Barb Butler was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1993, resulting in a brain injury.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon actor intervenes as man attempts to jump off University Bridge
Monika Holman says she was walking down the University Bridge on Wednesday on her way to a rehearsal for a Fringe play when she saw a man starting to climb over the edge.
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier worries health system losing focus given spread of roles, priorities
Premier Danielle Smith says she's concerned Alberta’s health-care delivery agency is being pulled in too many directions.
-
Edmonton police hate crimes unit investigating series of targeted anti-Pride incidents on west-end
The Edmonton Police Service’s hate crime unit has opened an investigation into a series of recent incidents at a west–end home involving the theft of Pride flags and the unusual delivery of a sign with a hateful message.
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
-
Severe thunderstorms, 'nickel-sized hail' expected for GTA
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit southwestern Ontario Thursday with powerful winds and a tornado warning forecasted in some areas.
-
Toronto tenants successfully fight illegal charges landlord attempted to impose
After the tenants of a Toronto apartment building were told they would have to start paying for some services that were previously free, they were able to successfully fight the proposed charges with the help of their MPP.
Calgary
-
Mystery $20 bill leads Reddit to wonder about the fate of Jordan and Sierra
A group of Reddit readers are demanding to know if Jordan and Sierra made it to their second date.
-
'Proactive work, quick action': Multiple firearms seized, multiple individuals arrested in Calgary
Calgary police say their violent crime suppression team has seized several firearms and arrested several men in a two-week period.
-
A-maize-ing! Taber corn available earlier than ever before due to hot Alberta summer
The scorching hot weather in southern Alberta may be negatively impacting some crops, but for others, it's helping them thrive.
Montreal
-
Police make arrest after second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
South Shore transit user says her commute times will double when the REM opens
The South Shore portion of the new REM rail line will open to the public at the end of July. When it does, buses will stop porting commuters across the Champlain Bridge. In theory, people can just take the REM instead, but some say it will significantly increase their travel time.
-
Quebec farmers say it's hard to make hay when it's so rainy and humid
No group relies more on the weather to earn a living than Quebec farmers and this year they've had to talk about the weather a lot. The abundant amount of rain has harmed a variety of crops from hay to strawberries.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian killed in collision involving OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Tremblay Road at approximately 11 a.m.
-
O-Train will not return to service until all vehicles are inspected, councillor says
An Ottawa councillor says the O-Train will not return to service until Rideau Transit Group and OC Transpo inspect all 45 LRT vehicles, meaning the shutdown of Ottawa's light-rail transit system could extend into next week.
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Shortage of daycare spots causing panic for some Nova Scotia parents
A Dartmouth mother of 11-month-old twins said she's left panicked and scrambling to find daycare after losing the child care spots she had secured and paid a deposit for.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes
Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada is issuing a severe thunderstorm watch across southwestern Ontario, including the risk of a tornado.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Plans announced for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter’s memorial service
A public memorial procession and service to honour fallen B.C. wildfire fighter Devyn Gale will take place in her home town of Revelstoke on Saturday.
-
Divers searching Cultus Lake after potential drowning
A 21-year-old man who jumped into Cultus Lake Wednesday to try to save someone he thought was drowning never resurfaced, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say alcohol likely a factor after wrong-way crash sends 2 to hospital
Mounties say alcohol was likely a factor after a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo.
-
Great Britain national hockey player killed in crash on Vancouver Island
A single-vehicle crash on Vancouver Island has claimed the life of a star player on Great Britain's national hockey team. The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the collision that killed 33-year-old Mike Hammond of Langford early Wednesday morning.