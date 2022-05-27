'A larger impact': Winnipeg Art Gallery creating permanent gallery for young artists
The Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) is creating a permanent gallery to showcase the work of young artists.
To date, the exhibition ‘Through the Eyes of a Child’ has been an annual six-week event, showcasing some of the art created by the hundreds of young students who take classes at WAG studios.
Now, the WAG is working to establish a permanent gallery that would feature up to 52 exhibits each year, with each exhibit created and curated by the kids.
“We pivoted to something we feel is going to have a larger impact and be able to incorporate more students into the process,” said Cara Mason, learning and programs coordinator for the WAG, in an interview on Thursday.
“From curating and hanging their own artwork to them actually having a chance throughout the entire year to showcase work.”
She noted having kids involved in this gallery will teach them about the curatorial process, and show them the many considerations that with putting together an exhibit.
“From what height on the wall it’s being hung, to what it’s being hung next to – all of those things are considerations that artists and curators make and now the students will be involved in that,” Mason said.
She added the permanent gallery will allow young artists to show off their success.
“Giving them that opportunity, I think validates how important [their art] is and how skilled they have become,” Mason said.
The art gallery is raising money to build the space on the fourth floor of the WAG. Those who are interested in donating can do so online.
“As an art gallery, we have a responsibility to the community to give them the same opportunities that we promote in the building,” said Taylor Goodson, the WAG’s manager of advancement.
“To install this exhibition, it’s to give youth the opportunity to become artists and curators.”
- With files from CTV’s Danny Halmarson
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter
The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
Ancient volcanoes may have created a rare resource for lunar explorers
Ancient volcanic eruptions on the moon could provide an unexpected resource for future lunar explorers: water.
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Man fatally shot by police near Toronto elementary school; SIU says BB gun recovered
One man is dead after being shot by police near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon. The incident sent hundreds of students into lockdown.
Regina
-
Sask. family's eviction from home cancelled after accounting error discovered with rent
A Regina family facing homelessness will not be evicted from their government-owned rental unit after it was discovered they owed more than $1,000 in back rent.
-
Sask. mothers continue to feel impact of baby formula shortage
A baby formula shortage caused by a recall of products manufactured at a facility in the United States has created a ripple effect into Saskatchewan, with many mothers feeling the strain trying to feed their babies.
-
Bald eagle sightings in Regina not as rare as some might think
It’s not going to be every day a person spots a bald eagle flying over their head or sitting in a tree while going for a walk around Regina’s Wascana Lake, but according to a University of Regina Professor of Biology, it’s more common than many might think.
Saskatoon
-
'We will have to deal with the issues': Saskatoon condo residents at odds with city over public washroom plan
Outcry over the planned location of public washrooms caused Tuesday's city council meeting to stretch late into the evening.
-
10-year-old Sask. girl helps save grandmother's life
A Saskatchewan woman’s granddaughter is being recognized for helping save her life and minimizing the effects of stroke after she called 911.
-
PGA Tour Canada hopes for 'huge crowds' at Waskesiu event
PGA Tour Canada is getting back into the swing of things this weekend after more than 990 days since the last shot, and the third stop on the tour is in Waskesiu at Elk Ridge Resort.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police dealing with shooting on Bruce Street
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a shooting incident at a residence on Bruce Street, police said Friday.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Weekly wrap: What happened on the Ontario election campaign trail?
On this week's episode of Ballot Box, the team breakdowns down the highlights from the fourth week of the election campaign.
Edmonton
-
Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchise
The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter.
-
'Happy birthday, Ben': Oilers, fans send love to ambassador who just turned 6
Thousands of Oilers fans sang fresh six-year-old Ben Stelter "Happy Birthday" from Rogers Place Thursday night.
-
'Always hope': Remains of Cree woman sent home to Alberta decades after disappearance
Violet Soosay's search for her missing aunt began four decades ago.
Toronto
-
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery and smashing the windows of a Tesla in the process.
-
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Ontario as 15 more deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario continue to decline as the province reports an additional 15 deaths related to the disease.
Calgary
-
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
-
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
-
Calgary Flames exit playoffs amid controversy over disallowed goal
The Calgary Flames didn't go quietly, but they still went with the controversial disallowing of a potential game-winning goal hanging over their exit.
Montreal
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
-
South Shore man arrested in violent sexual assault in wooded area of Hochelaga, Montreal
A 36-year-old South Shore man is facing several serious charges, including assault by choking, suffocating and strangling, in connection with a violent sexual assault in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Principal leaving Orleans Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Community east of Ottawa devastated from the storm
The devastation from the storm in the village of Hammond, east of Ottawa, is widespread.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Who was driving this car near the scene of a double-homicide in 2019? N.B. RCMP want to know
The RCMP is trying to determine who was driving a car near the scene of a double-homicide in Dieppe, N.B., in September 2019.
-
Senior Mountie was surprised it took hours to learn of witnesses in N.S. mass shooting
A retired senior Mountie has described to an inquiry his dismay that it took five hours before anyone told him about eyewitnesses who had encountered a mass killer while fleeing the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
'We just want to stay': N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
J. Cole makes Canadian basketball debut in game against Guelph
Basketball and hip hop collided in the Royal City Thursday night.
-
Regional police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Waterloo regional police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Surrey park
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey after a body was found in Newton.
-
For sale in Vancouver: $14M waterfront house that 'shares a wall' with neighbouring home
Would you pay nearly $14 million to share a wall with your neighbours?
-
2 senior pedestrians with life-threatening injuries after serious collision: Abbotsford police
Two senior pedestrians were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after a crash in Abbotsford, local police say.
Vancouver Island
-
Researchers say new southern resident orca calf is female as full pod returns to B.C. waters
A full pod of southern resident killer whales has returned to the waters of British Columbia, where researchers have determined that a new baby in the group is a female.
-
U.S. seizes 1,400 pounds of meth aboard boat near Canada-U.S. border
Investigators were told a man had been hiking near a marina in Sidney, on Vancouver Island, when someone approached him and offered him $1,000 to move a boat from Sidney to Anacortes, Wash.
-
Canada Post calls on dog owners to keep everyone safe this summer during deliveries
With the weather improving and more people venturing outside with their furry friends, Canada Post is asking residents to be mindful of their animals this summer.