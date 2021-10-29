'A lot of excited kids on the street': RCMP issue Halloween safety reminder for drivers, parents and kids

Winnipeg -

As kids ready their costumes and treat bags, Manitoba RCMP is issuing a few reminders to help avoid the kinds of Halloween scares that could carry safety concerns.

Corporal Julie Courchaine said with so many excited kids on the streets, drivers should be extra cautious.

“Drive extra slow. If you can, avoid driving in areas where there will be a lot of trick-or-treaters, and just stay alert. Kids are excited and kids may be darting in and out of traffic, so just be extra cautious.”

For those trick-or-treating, Courchaine advised never to go alone, walk with an adult or a group of friends, stay in familiar, well-lit areas and wear a costume that can easily be seen at night.

“Anything that’s reflective is really the best,” she said.

For kids and parents navigating the streets, Courchaine advised to watch for cars pulling in and out of driveways or backing up, to cross at marked crosswalks or intersections, and always to respect people’s properties by using pathways and sidewalks.

When it comes to candy, Courchaine said an adult should always inspect the sugary haul before kids start to eat.

“Always look through everything. Look for anything opened or homemade,” she said.