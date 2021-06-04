WINNIPEG -- A made in Manitoba movie is up for an award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Flag Day, a film directed by Sean Penn in association with Winnipeg-based Buffalo Gal Pictures, was selected as one of the films in competition.

“We’re beyond thrilled that Flag Day will premiere at Cannes,” said Liz Jarvis, production executive for Flag Day, on behalf of Buffalo Gal Pictures. “It’s a tribute to the talent and hard work of all the Manitoba crew and actors who contributed so much to the film.”

The movie, based on Jennifer Vogel’s non-fiction book about her father, “Flim-Flam Man,” stars Dylan and Sean Penn, Josh Brolin and Katheryn Winnick.

“I think everybody who worked on the film was thrilled to work with Sean Penn, who was a visionary director and an inspiration to everyone who brought their best work to the show,” said Jarvis.

The movie was primarily shot in Manitoba, with a mix of local and US-based crews during the summer of 2019, going into January of 2020.

In June of 2019 a street in La Salle, Man was transformed for a Flag Day shoot. According to a notice posted to a La Salle community Facebook group, the scenes for ‘Flag Day’ were set in the 80s, so parking had to be restricted to make sure all vehicles in view fit the time period.

For one scene, Rue Principale in Salle was closed to traffic, while a number of older cars and trucks decorated the street.

“It’s an international stage and one where true cinema lovers can appreciate the craft and the beauty of our Manitoba locations and the craft of the filmmakers,” said Jarvis.

The movie’s premiere date at Cannes is undetermined.