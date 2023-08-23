'A magnet for litter': Empty lot creating an eyesore in South Osborne

People living in South Osborne say an empty lot is taking away from the vibrant neighbourhood.

The property is the site of a former gas station, which residents and the area’s councillor say is a magnet for litter and weeds.

David Ediger has lived in the South Osborne area for decades and likes where the neighbourhood is heading. However, he says the vibe is being hampered by this lot with overgrown weeds, broken fence boards, and graffiti.

The lot is owned by the site's next-door neighbour Winnipeg Transit

"It's a magnet for litter, weeds, what have you, things that don’t really contribute positively to the neighbourhood,” Ediger said.

In 2021, council voted to buy the property from Imperial Oil for $378,000.

A report at the time said it is needed for a future expansion of the transit garage location.

Coun. Sherri Rollins voted against the sale.

"My concern was that the blight of this vacant lot would continue for South Osborne,” she said.

Rollins said those fears have come true. Two years later, there’s been no redevelopment and little to no beautification.

"I'm standing here amongst weeds and, unfortunately, garbage tucked into weeds,” she said.

“It's not right and as a local councillor it makes me mad."

In a statement, transit said it does weed control, grass mowing, and has removed excess trees, brush and litter.

It said there are no plans at this time to redevelop the lot, which the province considers to be a contaminated site.

"So any activity which would disturb the soil (i.e., digging) requires prior approval and remediation efforts. We will continue monitoring it as is required by the province until there are plans in place to develop it,” the statement said.

While a timeline is unknown, Ediger wants this vacant space to flourish sooner rather than later.

"We'd like to see something other than kind of a gap as you drive down the street here where there is nothing," he said.

A 2021 report says until the property is remediated, the city is responsible for reporting the environmental conditions of the site to the province every three years at a cost between $14,000 and $23,000.

The report also says the property is a critical piece of vacant real estate, which will allow for future expansion of the Fort Rouge transit site and interim parking.