WINNIPEG -- Steinbach RCMP is investigating after a man died while off-roading in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds, Man., on Saturday.

On March 23, RCMP was told about a fatal off-roading crash by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, which happened two days earlier.

RCMP said they had not received a report about the incident and started an investigation.

Officers believe around 6 p.m. on March 21, a 53-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman – both from Marchand, Man. -- were driving a side by side on Trail 19 in Marchand.

RCMP said as they were driving, they swerved off the trail and came to a stop. The trail was rough because of the melting conditions.

The man was suffering from a serious injury after being hit by a large branch and other riders in their group called 911.

STARS Air Ambulance went to the scene and transported the man to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.