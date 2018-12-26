

One Winnipeg man is pounding the pavement in an effort to give back to the city’s most vulnerable.

Junel Malapad will be running 241 kilometres between Wednesday and Saturday to raise money for Siloam Mission.

Malapad is using a 3.3-kilometre track, that begins at The Forks, and will be looping 73 times to achieve his goal.

The runner said he was inspired after learning about a woman who died because of the freezing temperatures and realized there was a way that he could help out.

“People have it a lot worse off than me,” he said.

“I can go home when I’m done this. I can go home and have a nice meal and a warm bed and have some nice dry clothes on, but there are people out right now who are freezing.”

This year marks Malapad’s third year running for Siloam Mission.

His first year he raised a little over $2,000, and last year he raised $3,200.

This year his goal is to reach the $5,000 mark.

To donate to Siloam Mission go to Canada Helps.