A mucky mystery: Questions linger after heap of trash dumped in Winnipeg street
A pile of garbage blocking a St. Norbert area street has been cleaned up, but questions linger as to who was responsible for the messy mound.
A section of de la Digue Avenue was covered in garbage with debris scattered down the street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Joseph Fourre, who works at the nearby Behavioural Health Foundation, said some residents came to his office and told him a garbage truck dumped a load of trash in the middle of the road.
“From what they told me, he picked up the bin, dumped it, and as he was driving away, his backdoors came open and pushed his whole load of garbage right off in the middle of the road,” Fourre told CTV News Winnipeg.
Amongst the heap – bottles, X-ACTO blades, and household garbage.
It was a big inconvenience, he notes, as the muck was blocking his office’s only access in or out of the building.
Fourre called 311 and crews cleared it about three hours later.
“I’m hoping that they got it all scraped up and cleaned up, because we’re going to have a lot of kids in here tomorrow,” he said.
Meantime, a city spokesperson says it is unclear who was responsible for the garbage, noting the area’s designated garbage pickup is on Wednesday.
- With files from CTV’s Renée Rodgers
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau is waging a war against the working class and he plans to leverage his party's agreement with the Liberals to protect working people.
Sask. sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted are victims of systemic racism: lawyers
Lawyers for two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions told a bail hearing the women are victims of systemic racism in the justice system and false confessions.
Regina
-
92-year-old man killed in two vehicle collision near Carnduff
A 92-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit near Carnduff, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said in a release.
-
Regina Do It With Class alumnus Griffin Hewitt to perform on international stage
Another alumnus of Do It With Class (DIWC) Young People's Theatre is taking his career to the big stage and joining the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Paul Nolan and Zach Smadu.
-
Regina rent prices up more than 11% since the start of 2022: report
Regina rent prices are up more than 11 per cent in the past year, but still rank well below other Canadian cities.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter
The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.
-
One of the accused in Megan Gallagher's death will plead guilty
One of the nine people accused in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher intends to plead guilty.
-
Zellers returns to Saskatoon
The discount department chain Zellers will be returning to Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government warns of scammers trying to cash in on $600 inflation relief payments
Scammers targeted Albertans within hours of a provincial inflation relief program going live on Wednesday. Certain families, seniors and residents on income support are eligible for $600 over six months under the program. Those eligible could apply through an online portal starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton house prices expected to fall from record high as buyers seek cheaper options
The value of an average detached house in Alberta's capital is expected to drop by roughly three per cent in 2023, as rising interest rates and the cost of living drive buyers to seek more affordable options.
-
Oilsands execs say a 'just transition' isn't a worry — it's their next big 'boom'
The CEOs of some of the biggest oilsands companies in Alberta say transitioning their workforce for a net-zero emissions future isn't about cutting jobs, but is about creating them.
Toronto
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
13-year-old student charged after allegedly pointing replica toy gun, demanding money from other students at Toronto school
Toronto police have charged a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly pointed a replica toy gun and demanded money from students at a middle school in Etobicoke.
-
Will Doug Ford’s healthcare plan work? Here’s what some experts think
The province’s plan allowing private clinics to perform more procedures has the potential to help reduce Ontario’s surgical backlog, experts say, but the details of the plan will be telling.
Calgary
-
Postmedia sells Calgary Herald building for $17.25M
Newspaper publisher Postmedia says it has sold the Calgary Herald building for $17.25 million to U-Haul Co.
-
As affordability payment portal launches, ineligible Albertans share reaction
Now that the application process has opened up for the province's affordability payments, reaction is pouring in from Albertans who do not qualify for the instalments totalling $600.
-
Soaring to new heights: Canadian ski jump team continues to shock the world
Canada's ski jumping team ended up being one of the best stories to come out of the 2022 Olympic Winter games in Beijing, China when they came from nowhere to win a bronze medal in the team jumping event.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Man charged with murder in Meriem Boundaoui slaying ordered to remain in jail
One of the two men charged in the killing of an innocent teenage girl in 2021 has lost his bid to be released from jail until his trial.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Improving primary care will ease pressure on ERs: Doctors Nova Scotia president
The president of Doctors Nova Scotia hopes changes to emergency care will lead to significant improvements in the province’s emergency departments, but says it's also important to continue focusing on bolstering primary care.
-
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener MPP to step down in July, taking job at University of Waterloo
New Democratic MPP for Kitchener Centre Laura Mae Lindo announced she will be stepping down later this year.
-
Crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
-
Waterloo regional police asking for $18 million budget increase for 2023
The request will now go before regional council and some community groups are already asking councillors to deny it in favour of allocating more money toward services like transportation, community-led mental health supports, affordable housing and the creation of a Black cultural centre.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver recorded 10 fire deaths in 2022, with half linked to lithium ion batteries: VFRS
Out of the 10 fire-related fatalities Vancouver recorded in 2022, the city’s fire services says half of the deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries.
-
'We need to send a message': ABC councillors deny VANDU $7,500 funding for art program
The majority on Vancouver city council have voted not to approve $7,500 in funding for an art program on the Downtown Eastside, citing – in part – the need to "send a message" to the organization facilitating the drop-in.
-
B.C. music festivals: Folk fest cancelled, Squamish event's future uncertain
Two West Coast music festivals say their future is in doubt as soaring costs and uncertain ticket sales make it impossible to plan and stage their events.
Vancouver Island
-
Landslide forces residents to flee 2 condo buildings in Campbell River, B.C.
Two condominium buildings in Campbell River, B.C., were evacuated Tuesday night after a landslide drew police and firefighters to a waterfront neighbourhood south of the city's downtown core.
-
Nanaimo drug consumption site deemed nuisance by council
Nanaimo city council has officially designated two properties as nuisances after receiving several complaints about ongoing illegal activities.
-
Wendy's lets husband surprise wife by being first customers at new Parksville, B.C., location
It’s been said "men are from Mars and women are from Venus," but in this couple’s case, Thomas is a McDonald’s man, while Ellie is a Wendy’s woman.