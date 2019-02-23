

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba wildlife rescue organization has taken an approximately three-week-old black bear cub into its care.

They received the young black bear on Sunday, February 17.

This is Black Bear Rescue Manitoba’s first rescue of the season, something that is very rare this early in the year, says Black Bear Rescue president Judy Stearns.

“It’s very unusual to get a cub this early in the season. Last year we got our cubs rather early, we got them on April 1, and even that was considered quite early. So to have them at this time of year, three weeks old is really unusual,” said Stearns.

The wildlife rescue organization shared a video of the cub to Facebook on Friday. He weighed 3.5 lbs and his eyes were still shut when they received him. The cub has not been named yet.

The young cub was rescued by Sustainable Development from southeast Manitoba after the den he and his mother were sharing was accidently destroyed. The young black bear was left alone after his mother fled.

“It was going down to -25 that night so he wouldn’t have lasted long, he would’ve frozen. He would have been bawling so loud he could have perhaps attracted a predator,” said Stearns.

Volunteers at the wildlife center near Stonewall, Man., are feeding the young cub every couple of hours, burping him and allowing him to suckle.

“They have an urge that they have to suckle for a certain length of time because when they feed off their mother it normally take a lot longer to get their fill than when drinking from a bottle,” said Stearns.

The organization estimates it will cost around $1500 to $2000 to feed the cub until he is released into the wild.

“We raise them according to protocols that are proven for rehabilitating orphan cubs to prepare them for life in the wild again,” said Stearns.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba hopes to be able to release the cub in November.