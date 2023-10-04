Winnipeg

    • A pair of shutouts highlight start of week 5 action for high school football

    Oak Park does battle with Miles Mac on Oct. 4, 2023. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Oak Park does battle with Miles Mac on Oct. 4, 2023. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

    Winnipeg high school football has moved into week five of the season.

    Three games kicking off Wednesday, all of the Junior Varsity variety.

    It got underway with Brandon’s Vincent Massey getting the 32-0 win against Crocus.

    It was a tight battle between Miles Mac and Oak Park, with Miles Mac squeezing out the 25-21 win.

    Lastly, Dakota also grabbed the shutout against St. Paul’s 33-0.

    The week continues Thursday with another eight games on the schedule.

