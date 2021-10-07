'A perfect storm': global supply chain issues could impact holiday shopping

Toy stores across Canada are feeling the impact of global supply chain disruptions. Experts say the disruptions are driving up prices and may put some items on people’s shopping list items out of stock. (CTV News Photo Michael D'alimonte) Toy stores across Canada are feeling the impact of global supply chain disruptions. Experts say the disruptions are driving up prices and may put some items on people’s shopping list items out of stock. (CTV News Photo Michael D'alimonte)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is joined by fellow candidates, left to right, Marc Miller, Melanie Joly, and Pablo Rodriquez as he makes a campaign stop in Montreal, Quebec, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island