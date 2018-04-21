Another storm is brewing in Winnipeg as the Winnipeg Jets head to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Jets overtook the Minnesota Wild 5-0 Friday night at Bell MTS place in game five of the series, while outside the arena fans took over city streets.

"We had over 36,000 people in downtown Winnipeg celebrating together cheering on the home team,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman Saturday afternoon.

“They're excited. There's a positive energy. We're seeing this on the ice and in the community, so it's incredibly heartwarming,” Bowman added.

Economic Development Winnipeg, which has been organizing the street parties along with True North Sports and Entertainment and the city of Winnipeg said 17-thousand people flocked to the street party outside the arena. About 2,000 people attended the non-alcohol family zone at the party.

The party reached capacity at 6:45 p.m., 15 minutes after the game began. There were long lines to get inside the street party, and lines to enter bars and restaurants in the downtown.

“Spectacular,” said Winnipeg super fan Gabe Langlois affectionately known as ‘Dancing Gabe’. “Never seen or witnessed it before.”

Come round two of the playoffs, expect the Winnipeg whiteout to spread. Economic Development Winnipeg says because of the already large turnout, they need expand the festivities to include more fans.

Organizers say it's not clear which city blocks could close to welcome more people, but are looking at adding live music to the street party.

From a safety perspective -- Winnipeg police said Saturday the party was a great night without serious incidents.

They said officers were prepared when fans rushed to portage and main to celebrate, and coordinated with the city to close down the intersection.

So far all three street parties held during home games, have gone the way fans wanted them to, with a win. With higher stake matches on the horizon, police know crowds may not stay in such a good mood.

“Emotions might run high, but we're ready for it. If it happens, it happens. Let's hope we don't get to that point,” said Const. Jay Murray.

PARTY PLANNING AND COSTS

Economic Development Winnipeg said the partners plan to debrief about Friday’s party and need figure out who will be paying for what going forward.

It said the first party, which hosted about 5,000 people cost more than $20,000.

It said the beer sales are helping pay for the party, but it's not a money making event.

Game dates for the Western Conference Second Round have not yet been set by the NHL.

The Winnipeg Jets will take on the either the Nashville Predators or Colorado Avalanche. The teams are still battling it out in round one.