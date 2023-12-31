'A pretty big event': Riverview Health Centre hosts 4th New Year's fireworks
With The Forks not hosting its usual New Year’s Eve festivities this year, Winnipeggers may be looking elsewhere for some celebratory fireworks to ring in 2024.
People in the south part of the city are welcome to check out the display at the Riverview Health Centre.
The palliative care facility began hosting New Year’s fireworks in 2020 in memory of one of their residents.
“When she passed, they wanted to do something to recognize the staff and to give something special back to the patients and residents,” said Bridgette Parker, executive director of the Riverview Health Centre Foundation. “So we've been very fortunate to have Cushman & Wakefield Stevenson sponsor the fireworks for the last four years.”
Parker said the annual display has become a favourite for Riverview residents, who must often give up some of their holiday traditions when they move in to the health centre. She said the fireworks offer an opportunity for residents to celebrate the holidays just like everyone else.
Area residents are free to gather outside the health centre, located at 1 Morley Avenue, at 8 p.m. Sunday evening to enjoy the show.
“Actually in talking to community members, I found out that there are also people who sit along the bank of the river in Norwood flats and enjoy the fireworks from there,” Parker added. “Apparently the view is spectacular.”
Looking ahead to 2024, Parker said the 27-year-old building is already under extensive renovation, which will continue into the new year.
"We will be redeveloping all of our tub rooms into beautiful, relaxing master suites and really focus on shifting to more of a person-directed living model of care," Parker said. "Which allows folks to have more options available to them with regards to how they're spending their time here at Riverview."
Fireworks displays are also being held at three other locations in Winnipeg.
Transcona residents can watch the show at Oxford Heights Community Centre, 359 Dowling Avenue E., at 8 p.m. In the Norwood Flats, people can watch fireworks at the Champlain Community Centre, 282 Niverville Avenue, at 8:30 p.m.
Finally, the Ethiopian Cultural Centre at 215 Selkirk Avenue is lighting their fireworks after 9 p.m.
Parker believes fireworks are still an important part of the New Year's celebration.
"Bringing in a new year is a pretty big event," she said. "And it's nice to be able to continue that tradition for the community of Riverview and the greater community that supports the work that we do here."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In rare apology, Israeli minister says she 'sinned' for her role in reforms that tore country apart
A former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet offered a rare public apology Sunday for contributing to the internal strife in Israel that preceded the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to step down from throne on Jan. 14
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-reigning living monarch, announced she plans to leave the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik, on the 52nd anniversary of her own accession.
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.
New Year's Eve sweeps across Mideast and Europe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024
Revellers counted down to midnight on New Year's Eve across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, where fireworks and festive lights offered a hopeful start to 2024 for some, even as the globe's ongoing conflicts have subdued celebrations and raised security concerns.
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year’s Day. Since then he’s been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
Xi says China will 'surely be reunified' with self-ruled Taiwan in New Year's address
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan during his televised New Year's address, renewing Beijing's threats to take over the self-ruled island, which it considers its own.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
Regina
-
Here are CTV Regina's top 10 stories of 2023
From the brutal effects of nature to scandals at the highest levels of power in Saskatchewan – 2023 was an interesting year in the headlines. Here are the top ten stories of 2023 from CTV News Regina.
-
Death investigation underway in Eastview Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina's Eastview area after a man's body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday.
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
Saskatoon
-
'A sense of hope': Sask. First Nation leaders mourn death of women's advocate
First Nations leaders in northern Saskatchewan are mourning the death of Shirley Henderson, a life-long community builder and advocate for women.
-
Saskatchewan stories to watch in 2024
The year 2023 in Saskatchewan was marked by notable incidents, including heated debates over provincial school pronoun laws and the homelessness crisis in the province’s urban centres.
-
'You can save a family': Sask. Advocates encourage residents to find a safe ride home on New Year's Eve
With New Year’s Eve just days away, advocates are reminding the public to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies after falling through the ice on Onwatin Lake
Sudbury police say a 60-year-old man from of the community of Hanmer has died after venturing onto the ice of Onwatin Lake.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances
A recent Ontario court ruling signals people using dangerous anti-LGBTQ slurs can't hide behind certain free speech protections to shield themselves from legal accountability, a lawyer for a drag performer said.
Edmonton
-
Woman in critical condition after falling off ETS bus Friday
A woman is in critical condition after falling off a moving ETS bus in west Edmonton Friday afternoon.
-
WATCH: City Hall fireworks live at 9 p.m.
CTV News Edmonton will livestream the 9 p.m. fireworks over City Hall.
-
Free concerts, fireworks and family-friendly fun: How to welcome the new year in the capital region
There will be several spots to ring in 2024 with fireworks – and more – in the greater Edmonton area Sunday night.
Toronto
-
Setting a New Year's resolution? We asked 9 notable Torontonians for theirs
With one day left until we ring in the new year, CTV News Toronto asked 9 notable Torontonians for their 2024 resolution or wish.
-
What you need to know about Toronto's New Year's Eve celebrations
New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and Toronto is gearing up to ring in 2024 in style.
-
Mississauga nightclub shooting leaves 19-year-old woman dead
A 19-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries following a shooting at a nightclub in Mississauga.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges passes away after lengthy illness at age of 82
Long-time former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges passed away Sunday. He was 82.
-
Calgary’s Ukrainian community holds emergency rally to protest massive Russian missile attack
An emergency rally was held Sunday by Calgary’s Ukrainian community to protest the most recent Russian missile attack.
-
Here's how you can celebrate New Year's Eve throughout the entire day
Midnight isn't the only time to celebrate the new year in Calgary, there are events aimed at ringing in 2024 throughout the day on Dec. 31.
Montreal
-
Year in review: 10 of Montreal's biggest stories in 2023
2023 was not a quiet year for the Montreal area. From tragedies to victories and everything in between, here are 10 of the top stories that gripped Montrealers this year.
-
Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs if possible, amid continued overcrowding
The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses at a time when hospitals remain crowded.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as permanent GM, sign Poulin and Bowness to management
The Ottawa Senators have appointed Steve Staios as the team's permanent general manager after he had served in the role on an interim basis.
-
Orleans residents raise issue of speeding after pedestrian hit at intersection
A group of neighbours in Orléans is banding together and raising the issue of speeding on their residential street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle over the holidays.
-
Things to do in Ottawa over the New Year's Eve weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the New Year's weekend.
Atlantic
-
Moncton hazmat team called to residence, one person taken to hospital
Moncton’s hazmat team was called to a residence in the 2800 block of Route 134 following a medical assist call
-
The Saint John woman taking her makeup brand to the 2024 Golden Globes
When Alisha Anderson first started her makeup company Dioné Cosmetics back in 2012, she could have never imagined it would take her to Hollywood. Now she plans give her products to some of the world’s biggest celebrities at the Golden Globes.
-
From elections to an eclipse: 24 things Maritimers can expect in 2024
As 2023 ends, Maritimers can anticipate a lot to happen in the new year. CTV News has compiled a list of 24 things to expect in 2024.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region over New Year’s
With Monday marking the new year, certain businesses and services may be closed or operating at reduced hours on Jan. 1.
-
Family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in Waterloo Region
Looking for New Year’s Eve plans the whole family can enjoy? Check out this list.
-
‘Much more complex driving situation’: Concerns mount over rural road collisions in Wellington County
An intersection on a rural stretch of road in Wellington County is raising concerns for both residents and police after it’s been the site of multiple collisions over the years.
Vancouver
-
11 more temperature records fall in B.C. as warm stretch continues
An unseasonably warm December continued across much of B.C. on Saturday, when 12 high temperature records were tied or broken, including one that stood for 128 years.
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker fined $30K, was unaware his business needed registration
A B.C. man who lent his own money to more than a dozen borrowers has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for unregistered mortgage lending.
-
'It could be the strongest': El Nino cycle continues to hit B.C. snow resorts
The warm and wet conditions in British Columbia continue to wreak havoc for skiers and snowboarders.
Vancouver Island
-
11 more temperature records fall in B.C. as warm stretch continues
An unseasonably warm December continued across much of B.C. on Saturday, when 12 high temperature records were tied or broken, including one that stood for 128 years.
-
Unregistered B.C. mortgage broker fined $30K, was unaware his business needed registration
A B.C. man who lent his own money to more than a dozen borrowers has agreed to pay a $30,000 fine for unregistered mortgage lending.
-
Convicted murderer wanted for breaching parole had 'genuine desire' to change his life, document says
A Parole Board of Canada decision in the case of convicted murderer Jamie Garth Hunt sheds some light on the circumstances surrounding the man currently wanted Canada-wide for breaching his parole conditions.