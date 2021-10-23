A profile of Manitoba Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Shelly Glover

Shelly Glover answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2015 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Shelly Glover answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2015 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Winnipeg Top Stories