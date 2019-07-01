A rhythm made up of percussion instruments from all around the world could be heard in 11 Canadian cities Canada Day, as drummers joined together to attempt to break a world record.

In Winnipeg, drummers gathered around the Chinese Heritage Garden in Chinatown and beat drums in a range of styles and sizes – from palm-sized Chinese rattle drums to a large Japanese taiko, along with dozens of hand-drums, snares, tom-toms, and djembes.

The goal was to break the Guinness World Record for largest group drum roll in the multiple venues category.

Winnipeg organizer Eva Luk said seeds were planted for the effort in 2017, when Chinese-Canadian groups in eight cities organized a synchronized drum performance to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary.

She said the performance Monday was also designed to be in-sync.

“They play the same time across multiple time zones,” Luk said, explaining the drumming would be live-streamed and records will be submitted to Guinness immediately.

Organizers expected 1700 people would be taking part, including 100 in Winnipeg, but Luk didn’t have final numbers available.

(Gary Robson/CTV News Winnipeg)

Other participating cities include Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Regina, and Vancouver and a number of smaller B.C. communities.

It’s happening. The @GWR attempt for the Largest Group Drum Roll - this one multiple venues in cities across the country! Here in Vancouver at Creekside Park. #canadadaydrumming @CanadaDrumming #CanadaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/8S7zbXuLjS — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) July 1, 2019

Luk said the date of the event was no coincidence.

“Canada Day means a lot to us,” Luk said. “There’s so much division in the world and we wanted to promote diversity and harmony."

“And you see people -- Japanese, Filipino, Korean, Chinese, African and Indigenous people -- with us today and that’s really cool.”