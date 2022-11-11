'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion

November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.

A service was held at The Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Vladimir and Olga Friday morning.

“Part of it was to honour the Ukrainian-Canadian veterans and also the soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine,” Alex Kozubal of the Knights of Columbus Canon Luhovy Assembly told CTV News.

The Canon Luhovy Assembly coordinated Friday morning’s ceremony, which drew more than 100 parishioners, clergy, and community members.

“It was supposed to be a simple, what we call a molieben, which is a short service, and then it evolved,” Kozubal explained. “We had the program changed, I think four or five times.”

The service was led by Metropolitan Archbishop Lawrence Huculak, who was joined by priests from several Ukrainian Catholic parishes throughout Manitoba.

Kozubal said it was the first time the community has come together on November 11th, and those seated in the pews ranged from long-time church members to refugee families settling in Winnipeg.

“As we saw in the church today, there were seniors down to the young people, and it was a special tribute for them to remember,” Kozubal said.

The Divine Liturgy was followed by a Remembrance Day service – which included ‘In Flanders Field’ read in both English and Ukrainian.

The ceremony culminated with the presentation and blessing of an icon depicting the Mother of God watching over servicemen and servicewomen who fought for Canada during the Second World War.

“It also has a connection with those Ukrainians who today are fighting for freedom giving their lives, and willing to sacrifice themselves,” Rev. Michael Kwiatkowski told the congregation during the service.

Kyiv-based artist Oleksandr Klymenko etched the icon on the lid of an ammunition box sourced from Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

The icon – much like the service itself – is an act of remembrance for those who served in past conflicts and those still fighting on the front lines.