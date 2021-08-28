WINNIPEG -- New health orders coming next week are being welcomed by Hockey Manitoba, which says a COVID-19 immunization requirement will provide a comfort level for players and spectators alike.

As part of the new rules set to take effect in Manitoba on Sept. 3, only the fully vaccinated will be able to attend indoor sporting events and indoor sporting and recreational facilities with the exception of youth recreational sports.

"It is great that the people that will be in the facility will all be fully vaccinated so there is a comfort level there as there would be if you are going out to a restaurant or you're going out to a movie," Peter Woods, the executive director of Hockey Manitoba told CTV News.

"I think it was a strong step and demonstrated some leadership by the provincial government."

Woods said Hockey Manitoba has continued requiring masks be worn by coaches and spectators, though players don't have to mask up on the ice.

"We want to ensure that our members are in the safest position as we possibly can," he said. "We don't want to have a repeat of last year and that is why we included masks within the stands and for players entering and leaving the facility as well as the dressing room."

Hockey Manitoba released its return to play guidelines on August 16. Woods said the Hockey Manitoba board will be reviewing the new orders and how it will impact the return to play guidelines.

-with files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson