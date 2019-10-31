WINNIPEG -- For the first time since 2003, the Manitoba Museum has a completely new gallery.

The new gallery, called the Winnipeg Gallery, tells the story of the city from its founding to the present.

"How do you tell a story that makes sense when it’s so complex?" said museum curator of history Roland Sawatzky.

"So what we've done is give Winnipeggers a basic chronology of the city."

Told through interactive exhibits, artifacts and pictures, the Winnipeg Gallery is in many ways the story of the people who made this city possible, including Joseph Monkman.

Monkman lived in the Red River settlement during the time of Louis Riel.

He was given an ornate silver box by Queen Victoria, and now his great-great-granddaughter Ruth Elaine Christie has loaned it to the museum to be a part of the gallery.

"I hope that many other generations will continue to benefit from my families involvement," said Christie

The Winnipeg Gallery isn't just about the past, it's also about the people who live here now - some who were born here and others who chose to make Winnipeg their home.

Curators say you will learn things about the city that you never knew before: the highs, the lows and everything in between.

The Winnipeg Gallery opens to the general public on Friday, Nov. 1.