'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed by fire

WINNIPEG -

The clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.

The fire took place on Saturday at the Minnewasta Golf and Country Club, with dozens of firefighters coming to the scene to help extinguish the flames.

“It’s a total write-off,” said Gord Maddock, a Morden city councillor and deputy mayor.

“They’ll have to start from scratch and they can’t get going until the investigation is over.”

Maddock noted that firefighters from nearby Manitoba communities, including Winkler and Miami, had to come to help.

He said crews worked to ensure the fire didn’t spread to any nearby facilities, including the pro shop.

“They kept that safe, and the clubhouse was basically totally engulfed. So they were just kind of letting it burn down and putting it out once it came down,” Maddock said.

The city councillor noted that crews from Winkler brought their pumper truck and water, adding that access to water is a concern in Morden due to a recent drought.

“Just to get all that water going to try and save the other buildings, we needed the excess water,” Maddock said, noting that Morden is still in an “extreme situation” with the drought.

Maddock added that residents will still be able to golf next summer.

“We’re a resilient city. We’ll get things back on track as quick as we can,” he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

- With files from CTV’s Michael D’Alimonte.