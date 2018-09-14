

CTV Winnipeg





The Treherne Pharmacy is damaged beyond repair following a fire Wednesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. September 12 Reeve of Norfolk-Treherne, Craig Spencer, noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building housing the pharmacy and called the fire department.

“Fire trucks came from three towns,” Spencer said.

Crews from Treherne, Holland and Rathwell, Man. were all on the scene.

”They did such good job sustaining the fire to the one building,” said the pharmacy owner Catherine LaCroix.

Spencer says the crews were unable to get into the building. Being a pharmacy the building had very strong security features making it tougher to access with proper keys.

They contacted the owners who were unable to come unlock the building because they were in Portage La Prairie at the time.

The Pharmacy is a large two-story building with a brick addition on the back.

The smoke was coming from between the addition and the original building making it impossible to locate from outside.

The fire crews eventually had to use a track-hole to demolish the back addition to access the flame.

Crews remained on the scene until about 1 a.m.

The RCMP was on-sight all night to make sure no one entered the pharmacy.

LaCroix took to Facebook yesterday to inform clients that they were in the process of setting up a temporary location. She encouraged people to use nearby pharmacies in the in-term. Nearby pharmacies are located in Norte Dame De Lourdes and in St. Claude, Man.

The post ended with an appreciation to the crews that worked through the night.

“A big thank you to all the fire departments and other volunteers that fought this fire under miserable conditions and worked hard throughout the night- your help was greatly appreciated.”

LaCroix also told CTV that this is the second fire in eight years. In 2010 the building caught fire and was completely gutted and rewired.

“We never thought something like this would happen again so soon,” said LaCroix who took over the building two years ago.

She wants to reassure the public the fire is not considered suspicious and they are still investigating the cause.