When RCMP Cst. Lesley Steinke arrived at her new posting in Poplar River First Nation, Man., in January 2018 she had no idea that a chance encounter with a furry friend would leave a lasting paw print on her life.

Steinke, who was coming from a specialized unit in the Manitoba RCMP headquarters, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2014.

But a personal passion enables Steinke to handle the challenges she faces each day -- helping animals.

“Animal rescue is very therapeutic and rewarding for me,” she said, in a Manitoba RCMP news release.

In September 2018, Steinke noticed a small husky who came by the detachment looking for something to eat.

“Many strays come by the detachment looking for food,” she said. “And this little guy was gentle and submissive. He was forced away by more aggressive dogs, and when I hadn’t seen him in a while, I went looking for him.”

Steinke found the pup, emaciated and covered in purple spray paint, in a nearby ditch.

RCMP said at first the stray was afraid of people, but after a good meal, warm bath and a bit of TLC, the pooch came around.

Steinke began to foster the pup, who she named Casey.

Over the next eight weeks Casey grew stronger, healthier and more confident. Though Steinke became attached to the little husky, she knew that if she kept him she wouldn’t be able to rescue other dogs, so she put him up for adoption.

“It was a tough decision to let Casey go, but I also trusted his journey would lead him to where he needed to be,” she said.

Now, Casey has found his ‘fur’-ever home and is also being trained to help those living with PTSD.

The little pooch was adopted by a clinical psychologist in Quebec, whose work focuses on PTSD and first responders, and her husband.

Casey, who was renamed Enzo, is currently in the process of becoming a certified therapy dog for first responders.

“As an officer who was diagnosed with PTSD, it means more to me than you can possibly imagine that he will be a mental health champion and help members like me move through trauma/PTSD. It’s more than I could have ever imagined for him and indeed a true story of serendipity,” said Steinke.