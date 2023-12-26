'A unique bonding experience': Pyjama Days kicks off at Manitoba Museum

Parents looking for something fun and educational to do with the kids over the holiday break can check out Pyjama Days, running from now until Jan. 7 at the Manitoba Museum.

The family-friendly event invites guests to don their coziest sleepwear while they visit the museum, which is going all out to make this winter break memorable for families, kids, and adults alike.

Learning and engagement producer Erin Buelow said there are many activities to do during Pyjama Days at the museum, but one thing is by far the most popular. "We have our cargo hold tours, which is our special occasion of the year where we let people see the very bottom of the Nonsuch, which is otherwise closed," he said. "So people of all ages love that."

Younger kids can go on an adventure with "Spot Frosty the Snowman." This interactive game encourages families to find a special snowman hidden throughout the museum, adding an element of playfulness to the educational experience.

The planetarium features five daily showings of new presentations, including "Aurorae" and "The Longest Night," so attendees can learn more about the cosmos.

As well, Buelow said science enthusiasts can watch live demos at various times of the day all week long. "There's a few opportunities every day to see like a live science experiment. And of course, the science gallery and museum galleries are open as usual," he said.

Buelow said the Manitoba Museum is a great option for those looking to do something over the break.

"This time of year, many are looking for indoor activities, and we offer a diverse range of experiences. Families can visit multiple times, discovering something new with each visit, especially for those with memberships," said Buelow.

"Coming to the museum with your family or friends provides a unique bonding experience," Buelow said. "Conversations, shared experiences, and the opportunity to explore together create lasting memories that go beyond digital realms."

More information about Pyjama Days can be found online.