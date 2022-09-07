'A valuable service': Volunteers needed to help drive patients to cancer treatments

The Canadian Cancer Society is in need of volunteer drivers in Manitoba for its Wheels of Hope program – an initiative that helps people get to their cancer treatments.

“They’re short of drivers right now,” said Stanley Barclay, who is involved with Freemasons of Manitoba, which helps supply vans to the Canadian Cancer Society for the program.

“There’s vans that should be taking people to their appointment or could be, and they’re sitting idle because there’s no driver available for them.”

Barclay, who used to be a volunteer driver but now uses the service as he goes through cancer treatment, said it is disappointing to see the vans not getting used.

“They’ve got a very useful purpose on the road of helping people out,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

He added that as a volunteer driver, the cancer patients were always thankful for the service.

“It took the strain off of them going to their appointments, finding a place to park, and hoping they don’t go over time on the parking,” he said.

“Then when you come out of treatment, if you’re not feeling 100 per cent, then you’ve got somebody to take you home. It’s certainly a valuable service.”

He noted that as he goes through cancer treatment he has moved from the driver seat of the Wheels of Hope van to the passenger seat.

He said the service has taken away the stress of driving to treatment and ensures he always has a ride to his appointments.

“It’s been a real blessing,” Barclay said.

“They pick me up at the front door and drop me back off.”

Those interested in volunteering can find out more information online.

Barclay added that being a volunteer driver is a rewarding experience.

“Me experiences have been all positive with the Wheels of Hope…hopefully there’s someone out there who has a little bit of time and would like to volunteer as a driver,” he said.

“They certainly get a lot of enjoyment and reward from doing so.”