'A very adoptable cat': Smudge ready for forever home after more than three years at Brandon Humane Society

For more than three years, a black and white cat with a bright pink nose has been looking for his forever home at the Brandon Humane Society.

Smudge arrived at the shelter on March 19, 2021, with his two sisters. They have since been adopted, but Smudge has remained.

"He is more aloof. They were more affectionate," said Tracy Munn, the shelter manager and executive director of the Brandon Humane Society.

Munn believes his standoffish personality has maybe led people to look past him when they are adopting.

"Maybe he doesn't have an outgoing personality, so they're less inclined to look at him. They walk by and they see a pretty furry one, or a kitten or something different, or one that maybe wanders up to them, so they're more inclined to adopt that cat instead."

Despite being reserved, Munn said Smudge is an amazing cat and feels he would fit in perfectly in any home.

"He's fine with our cats here, he's not a problem. He can go alone or he could go with another cat. So he's a very adoptable cat."

Smudge has been at the Brandon Humane Society for more than three years and is looking for his forever home. Uploaded Aug. 30, 2024. (Brandon Humane Society)

Smudge isn't alone

While Smudge is approaching the four-year mark, Munn said he isn't the only cat or dog who has an extended stay at the shelter.

However, she said their approach is different than other shelters and all the animals get to roam around quite a bit.

"We come (in) at 7:30 a.m. We're here until 10 p.m. They go in, they go out. They have a wonderful diet. They're not locked in their kennels, so it’s very different. They're playing with other cats, they're lounging in the windows."

She said they also have a large catio for them to enjoy the outdoors when they please.

Even though they live a comfortable life at the shelter, Munn encourages people to adopt any animal, as long as it is the right time for them.

"When we can get these guys adopted, we can bring that many more in," said Munn. "Smudge deserves to go to a home that's going to love him and care for him. That's what they all deserve. So this isn't a hasty decision. Think about it long and hard, animals are expensive."

For those who may have an interest in adopting Smudge or any other animal at the Brandon Humane Society, people are told to book an appointment to go visit.