WINNIPEG -- The R.M. of St. Andrews is drawing the attention of a provincial leader, as council meets for the first time since stripping the mayor of key powers.

It's been nearly one month since five members of council – a majority – voted to remove Mayor Joy Sul as chairperson and spokesperson for the RM, positions traditionally held by the mayor.

Manitoba's Liberal leader Dougald Lamont made the trip out to St. Andrews on Tuesday night to sit in on the regular council meeting in the RM, and show his support.

He says the situation in St. Andrews is serious.

"It's a very, very dangerous precedent for councils just to be taking them over and pushing them aside," Lamont told CTV News. "Ultimately, you cannot have a situation like this where Council is just sort of rising up and overthrowing the mayor. There has to be a proper due process for that to happen."

Lamont said he's been contacted by several people who are frustrated with the situation and want change. He said he is visiting St. Andrews to see for himself.

"If we can help in some way, we will do that," he said.

Lamont was not the only supporter in the St. Andrews council meeting Tuesday night.

A majority of council members in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man., voted to strip Mayor Joy Sul (pictured) of a large portion of her power and authority as mayor during a special council meeting on Dec. 16, 2019. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Raymond Kashuba, a St. Andrews resident of 29 years, said he sat in on the meeting in support of Sul.

"We shouldn’t have to go through this," Kashuba said. "When (Joy Sul) was elected, she was supposed to be the spokesman and it holds as a title certain responsibilities. End of story."

As for Sul, she has requested a judicial review into the decision.

"The province has to step in, because this is the end of democracy in St. Andrews," Sul told CTV News. "There's so much good we should be doing and the residents just don't deserve this. This is just wrong."

An agenda of Tuesday's council meeting showed councillors would be discussing a "legal issue" in-camera, meaning behind closed doors and no minutes are recorded.

Coun. John Preun, the newly appointed St. Andrews spokesperson, declined to comment when asked about the judicial review by CTV News.

Sul said, for now, she has to wait to see the results of the judicial review. There will be a hearing regarding the matter in the Court of Queen's Bench on Jan. 21 in Winnipeg.