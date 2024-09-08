'A very profound loss': Indigenous leaders mourn loss of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick

Indigenous leaders came together Saturday to honour the life and legacy of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.

Merrick died suddenly Friday after she collapsed outside a Winnipeg courthouse while speaking to reporters. At the time, Merrick was discussing the not-guilty verdict for Robert Jeffrey Morden in the death of William Ahmo, along with other matters related to the Indigenous community.

“She died doing what she does best,” said Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias. “I am grateful for what she did that day, speaking to the media about what happens to our people.”

Merrick was appointed as the first female Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in 2022. She was re-elected this past July. Prior to that, she served as the Chief of Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

“Our nation mourns today because we have lost one of the greatest warriors we’ve ever had to come out of our nation,” said Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee. “It is a very profound loss.”

Merrick was known for her dedication and passion when it came to championing the rights and needs of the 63 First Nations she served.

“I think from the Pimicikimak Cree Nation, she will be remembered for her tireless effort to work on behalf of our people in our Nation,” said council member Donald Mckay. “She will be remembered for not backing down and never accepting a no from any government.”

Since her appointment, Merrick had been a tireless advocate for Indigenous health care and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. She was especially instrumental in calling on the provincial government to conduct a landfill search for the remains of two Indigenous women – Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran – who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

“She took the reins and she went forward and said, ‘We can't leave our people there. You're telling us that this is impossible,’” Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse recalled. “But you can't leave … Manitobans, First Nations people in landfills and not look for them. And it was a hard discussion, but she went forward on it.”

With Merrick being the first female AMC grand chief and only the second female Chief of Pimicikimak Cree Nation, she was also an inspiration to Indigenous and non-Indigenous women alike.

“She was a pillar,” Woodhouse said. “She broke that glass ceiling, and I commend her for that. We all commend her for that, for young women to look up to her, and for women everywhere.”

Merrick was also remembered for her positive attitude, problem-solving skills, and most of all – her hugs.

“She was always there to give guidance, to give you that motherly hug that you need in times of grief and in times of celebration,” Monias said.

Premier Wab Kinew also shared his remarks and memories with Merrick, emphasizing the loss is felt by all Manitobans.

“She moved the needle in the direction of righteousness and justice, kindness and also reconciliation,” Kinew said. “She was our grand chief, chosen by the chiefs, but a servant of all people from all backgrounds.”

Kinew said Merrick’s life and legacy will be honoured ahead of her funeral in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, as she will lie in state at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

“There are so many lives that she touched here in the Indigenous communities, amongst First Nation people, amongst non-Indigenous people, and not everybody is going to have a chance to come to Pimicikamak to mourn her,” Kinew said. “And so we want to have a forum for you to express your grief and an opportunity for you to pay her tribute.”

Details about the ceremony are expected in the coming days.