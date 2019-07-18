

CTV News Winnipeg





A dozen Manitobans have been selected to receive the province’s highest honour, with recipients ranging from a concert violinist, to a University of Manitoba professor, and an anti-human trafficking activist.

On Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building, Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon will appoint the 12 Manitobans to the Order of Manitoba. They were chosen for their accomplishments that have helped to enrich life in Manitoba.

“The 12 outstanding Manitobans who will receive the 2019 Order of Manitoba have brought honour to our province and themselves through their commitment to excellence in such diverse fields as food science, business, medicine, philanthropy, human rights advocacy, culture, and the arts,” said Filmon in a news release.

“They are leaders and role models who represent the best of our province, adding to our shared provincial pride as we prepare to celebrate Manitoba 150.”

The following 12 people will be invested in the 2019 ceremony:

Vivian Bruce, a professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Manitoba;

Marcel Desautels, a philanthropist and champion of post-secondary education;

James Ehnes, a Grammy winner and concert violinist;

Kathy Hildebrand, the co-founder and president of Hearth Families Incorporated, which helps new immigrants settle in their community;

Arvid Loewen, who used competitive, long-distance cycling to increase awareness about the needs of orphaned African children;

Barabara Nepinak, a member of Pine Creek Ojibway First Nation, cultural awareness coordinator and member of the Standing Indigenous Advisory Committee of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights;

Clarence Nepinak, a member of Pine Creek Ojibway First Nation, promoter of cultural awareness and recipient of the Knowledge Keepers Award;

Steven Schipper, the longest-serving artistic director of the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre;

Harvey Secter, who led Ricki’s Canada Ltd., taught at Harvard, worked as the dean of the U of M faculty of law, as well as the U of M chancellor;

Joy Smith, a former MLA and MP, and one of Canada’s leading anti-human trafficking activists;

Dr. Michael West, a physician and researcher, who established a neurosurgery program at the Health Sciences Centre.

Appointments to the Order of Manitoba, which was established in 1999, are made on the recommendation of an advisory council.