The Forks North Partnership is ripping up parking violations – but there is a catch. From now until December 20 you can bring a new-unwrapped $15 toy to the FNP office in exchange for your parking violation to be waived.

For the past 15 years FNP has been collecting toys for the Christmas Cheer Board – for eight of those years they’ve added the bonus-initiative. The initiative can be used for violations from any of their several Winnipeg lots.

“People are really happy to have the option to clear up their violation and give back at the same time,” said Larissa Peck FNP’s Marketing & Communications Coordinator in an email to CTV.

She says they started this initiative to show people how a little can go a long way, especially at this time of year.

The $15 dollars is just a guideline and they encourage people to drop off toys even without parking violations. Peck says the Christmas Cheer Board has expressed a need for gifts for kids ages 10-14, but the FNP will gladly accept gifts for all ages however, they are not accepting cash donations.

Peck says the feedback has been great.

You can drop off un-wrapped donations at 123 Main Street at the Union Station until December 20.