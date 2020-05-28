WINNIPEG -- As frontline workers put themselves at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Winnipeg high school students are honouring them with music.

On Wednesday, the Maples Collegiate Wind Ensemble gathered outside of their school to perform a brief concert in support of those on the front lines.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

“We’ve been at home, we’ve been doing our job,” said Erin Teodoro, a Grade 11 student. “But they’ve been out there, risking their lives, and this is the least we can do to show that we support you, thank you for all your help.

“And since this is what we do best, music, I think it’s a great way to just express ourselves through that.”

The band played the song “Fanfare of the Common Man” by Aaron Copland. It’s a song Teodoro said is appropriate for the situation.

“It’s a fanfare, kind of a heroic tribute to the frontline workers, who are, in my eyes, kind of heroic, because they’ve been doing all that they can.”

The makeshift stage the students performed on was decorated with hand-made signs featuring words of encouragement.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)